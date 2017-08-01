Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/01/17 Strawn Austin Matthew Probation Violation 08/01/17 Alexander Anthony Probation Violation 08/01/17 Alexander Anthony Failure to Appear 08/01/17 Alexander Anthony Failure to Appear 08/01/17 Jones Jeremy Ray Failure to Appear 08/01/17 Jones Jeremy Ray Failure to Appear 08/01/17 Higgins Adam Lee Failure to Appear 08/01/17 McGraw Anthony Travell Failure to Appear 08/01/17 Wilson Norman Jay DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense 07/31/17 Fewell LaMicheal Scott DL Violation; No Drivers License 07/31/17 Fewell LaMicheal Scott Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Drug Conviction, possession of firearm at time 07/31/17 Fewell LaMicheal Scott Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Fewell LaMicheal Scott Theft; Possession of Stolen Firearm; less than $25,000 07/31/17 Mueller Peyton Angelica Marie Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 07/31/17 Flores Orozco Jr Jose Guadelupe DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense 07/31/17 Morton Terri Michelle Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Sifuentes Michael Raymond Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Sifuentes Michael Raymond DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 07/31/17 Cross Joey Dean Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Springer Eugene DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses 07/31/17 Springer Eugene DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses 07/31/17 Zapien Edgar Sanchez Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Eackles Alexius Nia Lahope DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 07/31/17 Eackles Alexius Nia Lahope Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance 07/31/17 Eackles Alexius Nia Lahope Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate 07/31/17 Eackles Alexius Nia Lahope Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Wilson Taylor James DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions 07/31/17 Crumble Jr Charles Rodney Probation Violation 07/31/17 McBrien Douglas Wayne Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Bell Jarred Alexander Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Bell Jarred Alexander Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Bell Jarred Alexander Failure to Appear 07/31/17 Garcia Miguel Esau DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 07/31/17 Garcia Miguel Esau Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance 07/31/17 Groves Christina Jo Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 07/31/17 Groves Christina Jo Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 07/31/17 Groves Christina Jo Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 07/31/17 Groves Christina Jo Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 07/31/17 Carignan Michael Robert Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 07/31/17 Carignan Michael Robert Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 2 or more prior convictions 07/31/17 Carignan Michael Robert Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 07/31/17 Carignan Michael Robert Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 07/31/17 Jackson Jordan Lovell Failure to Appear 07/30/17 Larabee Brian Dwayne Failure to Appear 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Failure to Appear 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Inflicts bodily harm 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Aggravated Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate Controlled Substance 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance 07/30/17 Patterson Trison Wayne Probation Violation 07/30/17 Snyder Robert William Failure to Appear 07/30/17 Lam Nicolas DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense 07/30/17 Norwood Ratwan Capice Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction) 07/30/17 Norwood Ratwan Capice Assault; Simple 07/30/17 Norwood Ratwan Capice Violation of Protection Order; Court Order Issued as Part of Criminal Proceeding 07/30/17 McClelland Laurie Ann DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense 07/29/17 Mendoza David Larry Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway 07/29/17 Mendoza David Larry Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Probation Violation 07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Burglary; Unknown Circumstance 07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance 07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Smith III Robert Eugene Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Smith III Robert Eugene Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order 07/29/17 Smith III Robert Eugene Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear 07/29/17 Reavis Sebastian Lane Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 07/29/17 Reavis Sebastian Lane FTA; Municipal Court 07/29/17 Kendrick Brent Allen Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm 07/29/17 Fairchild Lance Edward Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Fairchild Lance Edward Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Fairchild Lance Edward Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Fairchild Lance Edward Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Pearson Brian Jay Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Stoecklein Bruce Michael Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Stoecklein Bruce Michael Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Stoecklein Bruce Michael Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Stoecklein Bruce Michael Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Portillo Jr Herbey Failure to Appear 07/29/17 White Valarie Maria Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999 07/29/17 Godwin Cory Michael Failure to Appear 07/29/17 Zamarripa Juan Miguel DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense 07/28/17 Mitchell Max Alan Failure to Appear 07/28/17 Mitchell Max Alan Failure to Appear 07/28/17 Nelson Jeremiah Chase Sexual Exploitation of a Child; Possess media of child <18 07/28/17 Farnam Wayne Lewis DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 07/28/17 Hufford Andrew James DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 07/28/17 Faris Jason Charles Failure to Appear 07/28/17 Cordero Antonio Ismael Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 07/28/17 Lopez Jose Luis Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon 07/28/17 Phillips Sr Demarcus Lee Failure to Appear; AGGRAVATED 07/28/17 Smith Mitchel Jacob Albert DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 07/28/17 Tipton Sean Thomas Probation Violation