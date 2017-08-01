Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/01/17
|Strawn
|Austin
|Matthew
|Probation Violation
|08/01/17
|Alexander
|Anthony
|Probation Violation
|08/01/17
|Alexander
|Anthony
|Failure to Appear
|08/01/17
|Alexander
|Anthony
|Failure to Appear
|08/01/17
|Jones
|Jeremy
|Ray
|Failure to Appear
|08/01/17
|Jones
|Jeremy
|Ray
|Failure to Appear
|08/01/17
|Higgins
|Adam
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|08/01/17
|McGraw
|Anthony
|Travell
|Failure to Appear
|08/01/17
|Wilson
|Norman
|Jay
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
|07/31/17
|Fewell
|LaMicheal
|Scott
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|07/31/17
|Fewell
|LaMicheal
|Scott
|Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Drug Conviction, possession of firearm at time
|07/31/17
|Fewell
|LaMicheal
|Scott
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Fewell
|LaMicheal
|Scott
|Theft; Possession of Stolen Firearm; less than $25,000
|07/31/17
|Mueller
|Peyton
|Angelica Marie
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|07/31/17
|Flores Orozco
|Jr
|Jose
|Guadelupe
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
|07/31/17
|Morton
|Terri
|Michelle
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Sifuentes
|Michael
|Raymond
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Sifuentes
|Michael
|Raymond
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|07/31/17
|Cross
|Joey
|Dean
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Springer
|Eugene
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses
|07/31/17
|Springer
|Eugene
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses
|07/31/17
|Zapien
|Edgar
|Sanchez
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Eackles
|Alexius
|Nia Lahope
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|07/31/17
|Eackles
|Alexius
|Nia Lahope
|Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
|07/31/17
|Eackles
|Alexius
|Nia Lahope
|Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate
|07/31/17
|Eackles
|Alexius
|Nia Lahope
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Wilson
|Taylor
|James
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
|07/31/17
|Crumble
|Jr
|Charles
|Rodney
|Probation Violation
|07/31/17
|McBrien
|Douglas
|Wayne
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Bell
|Jarred
|Alexander
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Bell
|Jarred
|Alexander
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Bell
|Jarred
|Alexander
|Failure to Appear
|07/31/17
|Garcia
|Miguel
|Esau
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|07/31/17
|Garcia
|Miguel
|Esau
|Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
|07/31/17
|Groves
|Christina
|Jo
|Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|07/31/17
|Groves
|Christina
|Jo
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|07/31/17
|Groves
|Christina
|Jo
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|07/31/17
|Groves
|Christina
|Jo
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|07/31/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|07/31/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 2 or more prior convictions
|07/31/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|07/31/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|07/31/17
|Jackson
|Jordan
|Lovell
|Failure to Appear
|07/30/17
|Larabee
|Brian
|Dwayne
|Failure to Appear
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Failure to Appear
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Inflicts bodily harm
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Aggravated Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate Controlled Substance
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|07/30/17
|Gresham
|Amanda
|Nicole
|Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
|07/30/17
|Patterson
|Trison
|Wayne
|Probation Violation
|07/30/17
|Snyder
|Robert
|William
|Failure to Appear
|07/30/17
|Lam
|Nicolas
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|07/30/17
|Norwood
|Ratwan
|Capice
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|07/30/17
|Norwood
|Ratwan
|Capice
|Assault; Simple
|07/30/17
|Norwood
|Ratwan
|Capice
|Violation of Protection Order; Court Order Issued as Part of Criminal Proceeding
|07/30/17
|McClelland
|Laurie
|Ann
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|07/29/17
|Mendoza
|David
|Larry
|Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
|07/29/17
|Mendoza
|David
|Larry
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Nuss
|Christopher
|Ryan
|Probation Violation
|07/29/17
|Nuss
|Christopher
|Ryan
|Burglary; Unknown Circumstance
|07/29/17
|Nuss
|Christopher
|Ryan
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|07/29/17
|Nuss
|Christopher
|Ryan
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|07/29/17
|Nuss
|Christopher
|Ryan
|Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
|07/29/17
|Nuss
|Christopher
|Ryan
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Smith
|III
|Robert
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Smith
|III
|Robert
|Eugene
|Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
|07/29/17
|Smith
|III
|Robert
|Eugene
|Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear
|07/29/17
|Reavis
|Sebastian
|Lane
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|07/29/17
|Reavis
|Sebastian
|Lane
|FTA; Municipal Court
|07/29/17
|Kendrick
|Brent
|Allen
|Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm
|07/29/17
|Fairchild
|Lance
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Fairchild
|Lance
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Fairchild
|Lance
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Fairchild
|Lance
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Pearson
|Brian
|Jay
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Stoecklein
|Bruce
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Stoecklein
|Bruce
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Stoecklein
|Bruce
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Stoecklein
|Bruce
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Portillo
|Jr
|Herbey
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|White
|Valarie
|Maria
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999
|07/29/17
|Godwin
|Cory
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|07/29/17
|Zamarripa
|Juan
|Miguel
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|07/28/17
|Mitchell
|Max
|Alan
|Failure to Appear
|07/28/17
|Mitchell
|Max
|Alan
|Failure to Appear
|07/28/17
|Nelson
|Jeremiah
|Chase
|Sexual Exploitation of a Child; Possess media of child <18
|07/28/17
|Farnam
|Wayne
|Lewis
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|07/28/17
|Hufford
|Andrew
|James
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|07/28/17
|Faris
|Jason
|Charles
|Failure to Appear
|07/28/17
|Cordero
|Antonio
|Ismael
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|07/28/17
|Lopez
|Jose
|Luis
|Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon
|07/28/17
|Phillips
|Sr
|Demarcus
|Lee
|Failure to Appear; AGGRAVATED
|07/28/17
|Smith
|Mitchel
|Jacob Albert
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|07/28/17
|Tipton
|Sean
|Thomas
|Probation Violation
