Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

 

08/01/17 Strawn Austin Matthew Probation Violation
08/01/17 Alexander Anthony Probation Violation
08/01/17 Alexander Anthony Failure to Appear
08/01/17 Alexander Anthony Failure to Appear
08/01/17 Jones Jeremy Ray Failure to Appear
08/01/17 Jones Jeremy Ray Failure to Appear
08/01/17 Higgins Adam Lee Failure to Appear
08/01/17 McGraw Anthony Travell Failure to Appear
08/01/17 Wilson Norman Jay DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
07/31/17 Fewell LaMicheal Scott DL Violation; No Drivers License
07/31/17 Fewell LaMicheal Scott Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Drug Conviction, possession of firearm at time
07/31/17 Fewell LaMicheal Scott Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Fewell LaMicheal Scott Theft; Possession of Stolen Firearm; less than $25,000
07/31/17 Mueller Peyton Angelica Marie Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
07/31/17 Flores Orozco Jr Jose Guadelupe DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
07/31/17 Morton Terri Michelle Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Sifuentes Michael Raymond Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Sifuentes Michael Raymond DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
07/31/17 Cross Joey Dean Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Springer Eugene DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses
07/31/17 Springer Eugene DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses
07/31/17 Zapien Edgar Sanchez Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Eackles Alexius Nia Lahope DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
07/31/17 Eackles Alexius Nia Lahope Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
07/31/17 Eackles Alexius Nia Lahope Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate
07/31/17 Eackles Alexius Nia Lahope Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Wilson Taylor James DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
07/31/17 Crumble Jr Charles Rodney Probation Violation
07/31/17 McBrien Douglas Wayne Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Bell Jarred Alexander Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Bell Jarred Alexander Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Bell Jarred Alexander Failure to Appear
07/31/17 Garcia Miguel Esau DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
07/31/17 Garcia Miguel Esau Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
07/31/17 Groves Christina Jo Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
07/31/17 Groves Christina Jo Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
07/31/17 Groves Christina Jo Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
07/31/17 Groves Christina Jo Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
07/31/17 Carignan Michael Robert Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
07/31/17 Carignan Michael Robert Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 2 or more prior convictions
07/31/17 Carignan Michael Robert Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
07/31/17 Carignan Michael Robert Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
07/31/17 Jackson Jordan Lovell Failure to Appear
07/30/17 Larabee Brian Dwayne Failure to Appear
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Failure to Appear
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Inflicts bodily harm
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Aggravated Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate Controlled Substance
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
07/30/17 Gresham Amanda Nicole Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
07/30/17 Patterson Trison Wayne Probation Violation
07/30/17 Snyder Robert William Failure to Appear
07/30/17 Lam Nicolas DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
07/30/17 Norwood Ratwan Capice Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
07/30/17 Norwood Ratwan Capice Assault; Simple
07/30/17 Norwood Ratwan Capice Violation of Protection Order; Court Order Issued as Part of Criminal Proceeding
07/30/17 McClelland Laurie Ann DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
07/29/17 Mendoza David Larry Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
07/29/17 Mendoza David Larry Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Probation Violation
07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Burglary; Unknown Circumstance
07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
07/29/17 Nuss Christopher Ryan Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Smith III Robert Eugene Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Smith III Robert Eugene Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
07/29/17 Smith III Robert Eugene Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear
07/29/17 Reavis Sebastian Lane Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
07/29/17 Reavis Sebastian Lane FTA; Municipal Court
07/29/17 Kendrick Brent Allen Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm
07/29/17 Fairchild Lance Edward Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Fairchild Lance Edward Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Fairchild Lance Edward Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Fairchild Lance Edward Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Pearson Brian Jay Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Stoecklein Bruce Michael Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Stoecklein Bruce Michael Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Stoecklein Bruce Michael Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Stoecklein Bruce Michael Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Portillo Jr Herbey Failure to Appear
07/29/17 White Valarie Maria Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999
07/29/17 Godwin Cory Michael Failure to Appear
07/29/17 Zamarripa Juan Miguel DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
07/28/17 Mitchell Max Alan Failure to Appear
07/28/17 Mitchell Max Alan Failure to Appear
07/28/17 Nelson Jeremiah Chase Sexual Exploitation of a Child; Possess media of child <18
07/28/17 Farnam Wayne Lewis DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
07/28/17 Hufford Andrew James DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
07/28/17 Faris Jason Charles Failure to Appear
07/28/17 Cordero Antonio Ismael Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
07/28/17 Lopez Jose Luis Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon
07/28/17 Phillips Sr Demarcus Lee Failure to Appear; AGGRAVATED
07/28/17 Smith Mitchel Jacob Albert DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
07/28/17 Tipton Sean Thomas Probation Violation
