ADM post 2Q results

HUTCHINSON, Kan – The quarterly earnings reports continue with Archer Daniels Midland Co. reporting a second-quarter profit of $276 million before Tuesday’s opening bell.
The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The agribusiness giant with four elevators and more than 50 employees in Hutchinson, posted revenue of $14.94 billion in the period.
Tyson Food is the next company with ties to Reno County to release its earnings numbers. That report will come before the bell Monday, Aug. 7.
