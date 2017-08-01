2 Kansas men dead after small plane crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Two people died in a small plane crash just after 8p.m. Monday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the 1965 Piper PA-30 Fixed Wing Multi-Engine Airplane piloted by William M. Leeds, 76, Mission, was traveling southeast to northwest. The aircraft appeared to miss the runway at Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka

The aircraft struck the ground at a high rate of speed, turned approximately 180 degrees and came to rest in a grass field in between the runway and the taxi road to the airport terminal.

Leeds and co-pilot James K. Bergman, 55, Leawood, died in the crash, according to the KHP.

The FAA is investigating the crash.