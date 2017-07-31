South Hutch man charged with having child porn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – An 18-year-old South Hutchinson man saw his bond increased by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen after she read a charge of sexual exploitation of a child filed against him.

Jeremiah Nelson is charged with being in possession of a picture or video that depicts a child under the 18 engaging of a sexually explicit act. This crime reportedly occurring on July 24.

The charge is a level five felony with a maximum sentence of over 11-years in prison if convicted.

The suspect also has connections to other countries according to Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton. The state requested that Nelson be required to turn in his passport to authorities during the hearing Monday and that was granted. Judge Allen also increased the bond from $10,000 to $25,000. He was also ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

His case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Aug. 9.