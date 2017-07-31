Hutchinson man suspected of beating a woman with a pipe

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man faces a possible charge of aggravated battery after he allegedly attacked a woman with a black pipe.
Jose Lopez is accused of striking the woman in the 1500 block of East 2nd because he thought she was buying drugs. She says she was simply trying to cross the street to charge her cell phone.
Residents in the area saw what was happening and called 911. Lozez told authorities he never made contact with the victim.
He is jailed on a bond of $25,000 and should be back in court on Aug. 7 to see if the state has filed formal charges.
Comments
Simon says
Why did the tweeker cross the road? To charge her cell phone 😀 😀 😀
That just sounds like a tweeker response.
linda says
When do you have to across the street to charge a cell phone.Oh if you don’t have electical find place to charge a cell phone.
Linda R says
Oh NO!! Not a black pipe!! Damn! Why did he have to use the black pipe??? Why go to that extreme? The yellow pipe was available. The basic silver pipe was around. But no, straight to the black pipe. SMH