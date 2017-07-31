Hutchinson man suspected of beating a woman with a pipe

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man faces a possible charge of aggravated battery after he allegedly attacked a woman with a black pipe.

Jose Lopez is accused of striking the woman in the 1500 block of East 2nd because he thought she was buying drugs. She says she was simply trying to cross the street to charge her cell phone.

Residents in the area saw what was happening and called 911. Lozez told authorities he never made contact with the victim.

He is jailed on a bond of $25,000 and should be back in court on Aug. 7 to see if the state has filed formal charges.