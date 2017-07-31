Hutch woman faces drug distribution, robbery charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 31-year-old Hutchinson woman was jailed Sunday morning on drug distribution charges.

Amanda Gresham faces potential charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent, possession of marijuana, personal use drug paraphernalia and criminal use of weapons.

This arrest in the 400 block of East 4th Street after she was reported to have been involved in an earlier incident where a 33-year-old man says he was robbed and beaten at his home by two men who arrived with her.

She had reportedly made contact with him on Facebook and wanted to know if he was home and he indicated that he was.

When the three arrived, they demanded cash from the victim, but he had none, so they allegedly beat him with a handgun. They then took items from the home including a small television. The victim suffered lacerations to his face as a result of the beating. This incident occurring around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

In addition to the drug charges, Gresham also faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and criminal damage.

Her bond remains at $70,500 and she should be back in court next week.

Authorities did no release details on the arrest of the two men allegedly with her at the time of the robbery.