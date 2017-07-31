2 Kansas men admit scheme to steal from mailboxes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas men have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to their scheme to pilfer items from Wichita mailboxes.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shalan Hiatt of Wichita pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of mail theft and possession of a counterfeit mailbox master key. Thirty-three-year-old Jason Farner of Leavenworth pleaded guilty to two counts of mail theft.

Authorities say Hiatt and Farner admitted they were members of a group of people in Wichita who used counterfeited mailbox keys to steal mail containing checks and forms of identification.

Sentencing for both men is scheduled for Oct. 19. Hiatt has previous convictions for theft and criminal damage, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.