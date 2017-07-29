USGS: Saturday earthquake shakes Reno County

RENO COUNTY – A Small earthquake shook south-central Kansas Saturday.

The quake at 7:13 p.m. measured a magnitude 3.0 and was centered approximately five miles southwest of South Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It is the seventh quake in Kansas this month and the first since a 2.7 magnitude quake south of Coldwater, Kansas Thursday evening.

The USGS reported 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Saturday’s quake, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.