Initially unable to stand, $10,000 cash winner collects herself, huge check

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The stage was set. The finalists were on hand. Knowing they were guaranteed $100, 95 0f 99 finalists registered in the Sunflower North building of the Kansas State Fairgrounds to see if they would win the $10,000 grand prize from Eagle Communications in the Summer Cash Giveaway.

Mike Smith became Finalist No. 100 in the Last Chance Registration Saturday. Not only did he win $100, he also took home tickets to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in Wichita.

With 96 of the 100 finalists now present, $400 was left unclaimed. Eagle Communications decided to do something a little different. Names of the no-shows were quickly tossed off the board. The names remaining were in the running for big money, and their odds got better. With four empty spots, one more name was drawn from the Last Chance Registrations. Shirley Comes-Jeffrey was drawn as an extra finalist. She also won $100 and got a chance to win the grand prize.

With all of the pieces in place, the $10,000 winner was drawn, but not announced. With the help of Jake Martin from Your Wireless World and Cheer and Tumbling All Stars, a ping pong ball was pulled from the bingo machine. That number was taken off the finalist board and placed in an envelope. The contents were then placed inside a lock box.

With the winner drawn, and the anticipation building, Eagle Communications had one more surprise. The $300 of unclaimed money was also given away. Another ball hopped to the top of the bingo machine and it belonged to Lisa Goering. She claimed the extra cash as a runner-up in the contest.

Esther Smith, last year’s grand prize winner, then joined Randy McKay on the stage to remind the finalists she once sat where they were currently sitting. A year ago, she let out a shriek when her name was announced. Esther told the crowd how she donated much of her winnings from last year.

Now, with the finalists on the edge of their seats, Dean Hachenberger from DH Home Improvement was welcomed to the stage. He was in charge of unlocking the box and revealing the winner. As he turned the key, the crowd joined together in shouting, “Unlock the box!”

The envelope revealed Irene Vincent as the grand prize winner. People from the crowd scanned the entire building trying to find the winner and observe her reaction. The finalists had reserved seats up front by the giveaway stage, but Irene was sitting in the very last row where friends and family filled the remaining seats.

Irene was shocked. Not only was she in disbelief, she couldn’t get up.

The shock made her knees buckle as she attempted to stand. Adrenaline of the victory finally kicked in and Irene joined Daren Dunn of My 93.1 on the stage.

She shared her plans to spend the money on a new stove, saying hers recently stopped working. She also wants a dishwasher and a new can opener.

Irene was very grateful for the prize. Her family and friends joined her on stage to hoist the $10,000 check and bask in the moment.

None of this would have been possible without Stone Creek Nursery, DH Home Improvement, Your Wireless World, and Cheer and Tumbling All Stars. It also would not have been a success without the loyal listeners of Country 102.9, KWBW and My 93.1.