Vonachen sentenced to life in prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The long, ongoing case of Samuel Vonachen has finally run its path through the Reno County Court System. Nearly four years after setting fire to the family home, killing his mother and sister, the now 18 year old was given two life sentences without parole for 25 years. He was also sentenced to more than 12 years for attempted murder and another five years for aggravated arson.

During the hearing, the defense continued to ask for dismissal of the trial or an acquittal, which was denied by Judge Trish Rose. The defense also called the physician that was part of the pre-sentencing evaluation ordered by the court, at the request of the defense, to testify in an attempt to get Vonachen sent to Larned for treatment — a move that could have seen his release after several years of treatment.

The defense also once again asked that testimony from Dr. Kathleen Heidi, who testified on Vonachen’s behalf during the trial, be allowed in court and that sentencing be continued so information could be presented. That request was also denied.

Only one family member spoke during sentencing and that was Vonachen’s grandmother. She told her grandson that she loved him and was sorry for what happened. No other family members spoke on his behalf. Vonachen was also denied the right to address Judge Rose.

Rose very quickly handed down the sentence and adjourned the court without addressing Vonachen directly.