Police: 4-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after hit by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident that sent a child to the hospital.

Just after 8 a.m. Friday, a Chevy Silverado driven by a 62-year-old man was eastbound in the 3700 Block of Ross Parkway, according to officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department.

A 4-year-old was in a front yard of a home with family and ran into the street. The driver was unable to stop and hit the child. Emergency responders transported the child to a local hospital. He is expected to made a full recovery.

Davidson said the speed limit is a non-posted 30-mile-per hour in that residential area.

Police have made no arrests.