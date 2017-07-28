Pavement testing in Reno County begins Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pavement testing on K-96 in Reno County will begin Monday, July 31. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) conducts these pavement tests annually on different highway segments, using a Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD), a device equipped with a series of weights that checks the strength of asphalt pavement. The project is scheduled to be completed, weather permitting, on Friday, Aug. 4.

They will be testing on K-96 from the Sedgwick/Reno County line west to south city limits of South Hutchinson, then on K-96 from south city limits of South Hutchinson to the K-14 junction using only the eastbound lane.

The testing crew will be using a lane closure operation to control traffic through the pavement test sections during daylight hours only. The outside lane will be closed while testing is performed. The inside lane will remain open. KDOT urges drivers to be alert, pay attention to all work zone warning signs, slow down when approaching a work zone and be prepared to stop.