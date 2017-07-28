Kansas man jailed for selling stolen items on eBay

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for felony theft.

A local consumer contacted Acoustic Sounds, 605 W. North Street in Salina after purchasing a Led Zeppelin album online, according to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman

The consumer told the Salina based store that the album came in an Acoustic Sounds package but was not being sold by the store’s account.

An investigation into the account revealed other items for sale belonging to Acoustic Sounds.

Feldman said that authorities were able to track the personal eBay account to 33-year-old Cody Hackney, an employee at the store. A warrant to search his residence uncovered more stolen items, including an SME Precision Turntable valued at $20,000.

Police arrested Hackney for felony theft, felony obstruction and theft by deception.