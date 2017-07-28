Kansas inmate missing after released for work

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are searching for a missing inmate.

Levi Coykendall, 30, is described as 6-foot tall and weighs approximately 194 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair.

Deputies at the Sedgwick County Jail gave him a pass for work release and permission to get a change of clothes, according to the sheriff’s department.

He never returned.

He has previous convictions for burglary in Sumner County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.