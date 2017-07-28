Getz ordered to serve 6-month sentence in criminal threat case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 64-year-old Hutchinson-area man who’s accused of setting fire to a home on July 4 was ordered to serve the six-month sentence for an incident in July of 2016.

Kerry Getz entered a plea to a single count of making a criminal threat and was granted one year of probation after he chased a sub-contracted employee of Westar Energy who was at the home replacing an electrical meter.

Originally, Getz was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing reckless bodily harm and criminal damage to property. However, as part of a plea agreement, the state dropped all the other charges, but Getz will now serve the six months on the single count.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Trish Rose noted her concern for public safety because of his bizarre behavior in recent weeks.

Getz is facing two recently filed cases, including one where he’s charged with arson for setting fire to a home in the 5000 block of Nickerson Boulevard. He’s also charged with interference with law enforcement for blocking access to the property. Fire crews had trouble reaching the home at the time of the call because his truck was parked in the way.

In a separate case, he’s charged with three counts of criminal threat, including two against his ex-wife. In one case, he apparently threatened to shoot her in the head. That was on May 22.

Those cases are scheduled as part of a waiver-status docket.