Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

07/28/17 Young Terry Ray Failure to Appear 07/28/17 Reed Melony Rochelle Failure to Appear 07/28/17 Weis Kenneth George Failure to Appear 07/28/17 Weis Kenneth George Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order 07/28/17 Bell Perry Caitlynne Renea Probation Violation 07/28/17 Debeau John Arthur Battery; Against State Correctional Officer 07/28/17 McCormick Grant Patrick Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 07/28/17 Coble Chase Lee Arson; AGGRAVATED; Occupied building or property 07/28/17 Douglas Christopher Shane Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 07/28/17 Douglas Christopher Shane Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 07/28/17 VanSyckle Demetrius Lee DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense 07/28/17 VanSyckle Demetrius Lee DL Violation; No Drivers License 07/28/17 Peach Garrett Wade Failure to Appear 07/28/17 Peach Garrett Wade Criminal Use of Weapons; Criminal Carrying; Knowingly carry Any Bludgeon, Sandclub, Metal Knuckles etc…, 07/27/17 Harvey John Marlow Failure to Appear 07/27/17 Roberts Charles Eugene DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 07/27/17 Roberts Charles Eugene DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator 07/27/17 Gomez-Parra Jr Ruben Alejandro Failure to Appear 07/27/17 Jensen Desiree Material Witness 07/27/17 Henson Jacob David Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 07/27/17 Velazquez Victoria Probation Violation 07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Failure to Appear 07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g 07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate Controlled Substance 07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List) 07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list) 07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 07/27/17 Heiderscheit Carrie Lynn Failure to Appear 07/27/17 Heiderscheit Carrie Lynn Failure to Appear 07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce any Item 07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 07/27/17 Kessler Shiloh Wayne DL Violation; No Drivers License in Possession 07/27/17 Sourk Linda Faye Failure to Appear 07/27/17 Sourk Linda Faye Failure to Appear 07/27/17 Sourk Linda Faye Failure to Appear 07/27/17 O’Dell Jessie Lee In Transit From-To Other Agency 07/27/17 Windom Jr Jerome Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999 07/27/17 Jackson Rommie Jawanta Robinson Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999 07/27/17 Jackson Rommie Jawanta Robinson DL Violation; No Drivers License 07/27/17 Downing Robert Austin Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact 07/27/17 Downing Robert Austin Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises 07/27/17 Downing Robert Austin Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 07/27/17 Downing Robert Austin Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct