Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|07/28/17
|Young
|Terry
|Ray
|Failure to Appear
|07/28/17
|Reed
|Melony
|Rochelle
|Failure to Appear
|07/28/17
|Weis
|Kenneth
|George
|Failure to Appear
|07/28/17
|Weis
|Kenneth
|George
|Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
|07/28/17
|Bell Perry
|Caitlynne
|Renea
|Probation Violation
|07/28/17
|Debeau
|John
|Arthur
|Battery; Against State Correctional Officer
|07/28/17
|McCormick
|Grant
|Patrick
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|07/28/17
|Coble
|Chase
|Lee
|Arson; AGGRAVATED; Occupied building or property
|07/28/17
|Douglas
|Christopher
|Shane
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|07/28/17
|Douglas
|Christopher
|Shane
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|07/28/17
|VanSyckle
|Demetrius
|Lee
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
|07/28/17
|VanSyckle
|Demetrius
|Lee
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|07/28/17
|Peach
|Garrett
|Wade
|Failure to Appear
|07/28/17
|Peach
|Garrett
|Wade
|Criminal Use of Weapons; Criminal Carrying; Knowingly carry Any Bludgeon, Sandclub, Metal Knuckles etc…,
|07/27/17
|Harvey
|John
|Marlow
|Failure to Appear
|07/27/17
|Roberts
|Charles
|Eugene
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|07/27/17
|Roberts
|Charles
|Eugene
|DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator
|07/27/17
|Gomez-Parra
|Jr
|Ruben
|Alejandro
|Failure to Appear
|07/27/17
|Jensen
|Desiree
|Material Witness
|07/27/17
|Henson
|Jacob
|David
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|07/27/17
|Velazquez
|Victoria
|Probation Violation
|07/27/17
|Blevins
|Kelley
|Carmine
|Failure to Appear
|07/27/17
|Blevins
|Kelley
|Carmine
|Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g
|07/27/17
|Blevins
|Kelley
|Carmine
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate Controlled Substance
|07/27/17
|Blevins
|Kelley
|Carmine
|Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List)
|07/27/17
|Blevins
|Kelley
|Carmine
|Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)
|07/27/17
|Blevins
|Kelley
|Carmine
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|07/27/17
|Heiderscheit
|Carrie
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|07/27/17
|Heiderscheit
|Carrie
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|07/27/17
|Whitaker
|Ericka
|Renee
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|07/27/17
|Whitaker
|Ericka
|Renee
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|07/27/17
|Whitaker
|Ericka
|Renee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|07/27/17
|Whitaker
|Ericka
|Renee
|Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce any Item
|07/27/17
|Whitaker
|Ericka
|Renee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|07/27/17
|Whitaker
|Ericka
|Renee
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|07/27/17
|Kessler
|Shiloh
|Wayne
|DL Violation; No Drivers License in Possession
|07/27/17
|Sourk
|Linda
|Faye
|Failure to Appear
|07/27/17
|Sourk
|Linda
|Faye
|Failure to Appear
|07/27/17
|Sourk
|Linda
|Faye
|Failure to Appear
|07/27/17
|O’Dell
|Jessie
|Lee
|In Transit From-To Other Agency
|07/27/17
|Windom
|Jr
|Jerome
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
|07/27/17
|Jackson
|Rommie
|Jawanta Robinson
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
|07/27/17
|Jackson
|Rommie
|Jawanta Robinson
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|07/27/17
|Downing
|Robert
|Austin
|Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
|07/27/17
|Downing
|Robert
|Austin
|Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises
|07/27/17
|Downing
|Robert
|Austin
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|07/27/17
|Downing
|Robert
|Austin
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
