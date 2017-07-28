Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

07/28/17 Young Terry Ray Failure to Appear
07/28/17 Reed Melony Rochelle Failure to Appear
07/28/17 Weis Kenneth George Failure to Appear
07/28/17 Weis Kenneth George Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
07/28/17 Bell Perry Caitlynne Renea Probation Violation
07/28/17 Debeau John Arthur Battery; Against State Correctional Officer
07/28/17 McCormick Grant Patrick Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
07/28/17 Coble Chase Lee Arson; AGGRAVATED; Occupied building or property
07/28/17 Douglas Christopher Shane Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
07/28/17 Douglas Christopher Shane Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
07/28/17 VanSyckle Demetrius Lee DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
07/28/17 VanSyckle Demetrius Lee DL Violation; No Drivers License
07/28/17 Peach Garrett Wade Failure to Appear
07/28/17 Peach Garrett Wade Criminal Use of Weapons; Criminal Carrying; Knowingly carry Any Bludgeon, Sandclub, Metal Knuckles etc…,
07/27/17 Harvey John Marlow Failure to Appear
07/27/17 Roberts Charles Eugene DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
07/27/17 Roberts Charles Eugene DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator
07/27/17 Gomez-Parra Jr Ruben Alejandro Failure to Appear
07/27/17 Jensen Desiree Material Witness
07/27/17 Henson Jacob David Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
07/27/17 Velazquez Victoria Probation Violation
07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Failure to Appear
07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g
07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate Controlled Substance
07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List)
07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)
07/27/17 Blevins Kelley Carmine Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
07/27/17 Heiderscheit Carrie Lynn Failure to Appear
07/27/17 Heiderscheit Carrie Lynn Failure to Appear
07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce any Item
07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
07/27/17 Whitaker Ericka Renee Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
07/27/17 Kessler Shiloh Wayne DL Violation; No Drivers License in Possession
07/27/17 Sourk Linda Faye Failure to Appear
07/27/17 Sourk Linda Faye Failure to Appear
07/27/17 Sourk Linda Faye Failure to Appear
07/27/17 O’Dell Jessie Lee In Transit From-To Other Agency
07/27/17 Windom Jr Jerome Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
07/27/17 Jackson Rommie Jawanta Robinson Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
07/27/17 Jackson Rommie Jawanta Robinson DL Violation; No Drivers License
07/27/17 Downing Robert Austin Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
07/27/17 Downing Robert Austin Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises
07/27/17 Downing Robert Austin Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
07/27/17 Downing Robert Austin Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
