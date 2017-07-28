8 players now finalists in Trucks & Bucks event at State Fair

TOPEKA, KAN. — Four more Kansas Lottery players have joined an elite group of finalists who have a chance to win a beautiful new truck at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

As the most recent preliminary winners to be drawn in the Kansas Lottery’s Trucks & Bucks second-chance drawings, they will be invited to participate in a live drawing event at the fair on Sept. 16.

Each finalist will be vying for the grand prize of a truck of their choice: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon, or 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71. Or, if the winner prefers, he or she can receive a $50,000 cash prize instead of a truck.

The four finalists announced today were drawn in the second of three Trucks & Bucks preliminary second-chance drawings:

Kerri Cole of Holcomb

Jean Nash of Altamont

Sheryl Hickel of Claflin

Allie Whitt of Norton

The first four Trucks & Bucks finalists from the first drawing, announced June 23, are:

Niles Ekhoff of Tribune

Melissa Wiseman of Columbus

Troy Quinn of Larned

Vickie Fisher of Hays

One more Trucks & Bucks drawing will be held to determine the final two preliminary winners, bringing the number of finalists to 10. The deadline for entering the third and final drawing is at noon on Aug. 21, with the last two finalists announced Aug. 25.

For a chance to become a finalist, players must enter their non-winning $10 Trucks & Bucks instant scratch tickets through the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program. Only non-winning Trucks & Bucks tickets are eligible for the second-chance drawings. However, winning and non-winning Trucks & Bucks tickets may be submitted to earn PlayOn® points.

Starting Aug. 1, Kansas Lottery players will receive double points for submitting their non-winning and winning $10 Trucks & Bucks tickets through PlayOn®.

The Trucks & Bucks grand prize is valued at approximately $85,000, which includes state and federal income withholding taxes and all initial fees for the vehicle.

The winner may also choose a $50,000 cash prize. If the grand prize winner chooses the $50,000 cash option, he or she will be responsible for taxes on the prize.

The exciting live drawing event in which one lucky finalist will win the grand prize will be held in the grandstand of the Kansas State Fair at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, right before an evening concert featuring Chevelle.

The nine finalists who do not win the grand prize will each receive a $1,000 cash prize, which includes state and federal income withholding taxes on the prize.

The Kansas Lottery reminds its players to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the new Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.