HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 73-year-old Hutchinson woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle struck a parked vehicle, landscape bricks, and the Super 8 Motel.

Janeth Wallerius struck the vehicle owned by 27-year-old Derek Edigar of Inman, and then the motel, after she lost control of her vehicle.

The accident occurred just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.