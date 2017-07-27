WATCH: Brownback still touts tax cuts as he heads to exit

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Gov. Sam Brownback says he wishes Kansas had preserved part of an income tax break he championed as a boon for small businesses.

Brownback cited the death of the exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners as one of his regrets during his 6½ years as governor. He reflected on his tenure during a Statehouse news conference following his nomination by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. His departure would elevate Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a fellow GOP conservative, to governor. Brownback said he doesn’t know whether he’ll wait until his ambassador’s appointment is confirmed by the U.S. Senate before resigning as governor.

———-

TOPEKA -Kansas Governor Sam Brownback discussed his appointment to become an ambassador in President Trump’s administration during a news conference Thursday.

The 2-term governor answered many questions on a variety of topics including taxes, the economy and more.

On Wednesday the White House announced President Donald Trump nominated Brownback to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

If confirmed by the Senate, he’ll run the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom.