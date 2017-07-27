USD 308 walk-in enrollment Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Families new to Hutchinson USD 308 will be able to enroll their students on Monday. The open enrollment is also for families that will need assistance. Enrollment will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the school the student will attend.

Hutchinson High School walk-in enrollment will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 at HHS. Parents who have enrolled online may bring in any paperwork for address changes or immunizations during walk-in enrollment as well.

The enrollment fee for each K-12 student is $60. Optional fees include yearbook and activity pass for students in grades 7 through 12. Students who qualify for free meals will have the $60 fee waived. For students who qualify for reduced-price meals, the fee is $35.

Parents are reminded to check with their pediatricians for any needed vaccinations and physicals. Students are not allowed to attend schools without providing proof of vaccinations or one of the two exemptions for vaccinations. Additionally, athletic physicals must be done after May 1, 2017, and be on file before the first day of fall practice, which is Aug. 14.

The first day of school for pre-kindergartners through high school freshmen is Aug. 16. HHS sophomores through senior’s first day is Aug. 17.

The elementary and middle schools will have open houses on Aug. 14. The HHS open house coincides with walk-in enrollment on Aug. 8.