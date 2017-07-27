Two arrested at local motel for drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police were called to a local motel Wednesday on the report from motel operators of possible damage to one of the rooms, but also complaints from other guests of the smell of marijuana.

Police made contact with 22-year-old Charles J. Davis Jr. He gave written permission to search the room, where they reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia. They also found $370 and another $270 in a sock.

Davis and 26-year-old Tara Moeller were arrested for distribution of drugs within a thousand feet of Trinity High School, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, opiates, drug paraphernalia and no tax stamp.

In court, Davis asked for a reduction of his $20,500 bond. That was denied because of his failure to appear in other cases.

Both will be back in court on July 27 to see if the state has filed formal charges.