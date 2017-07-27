South Hutchinson man injured in accident near Hutchinson Airport

(courtesy photo from the Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Alcohol may have been a factor in an accident around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Eddie Baker of South Hutchinson was westbound on 17th, passed through the intersection of Obee Road and continued west, exiting the roadway, striking an embankment, a sign and a fence owned by the Hutchinson Airport.

Baker was transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for the treatment of his injuries.

The investigation of the accident is continuing.