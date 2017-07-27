Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Social media reacts to Trump’s nomination of Brownback for ambassador

by 2 Comments

TOPEKA – Members of the Kansas congressional delegation and many others used social media Wednesday evening to react to the news that President Donald Trump plans to nominate Governor Sam Brownback for an ambassadorship. Brownback also tweeted that religious freedom is “the first freedom”

Comments

  2. It takes one loser to want another loser on their team. Neither has accomplished much. He needs to remind his new boss that religious freedoms also include those trumpy despises–the Muslim community.

    Reply

