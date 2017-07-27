Preliminary hearing in manslaughter case in recess

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The preliminary hearing for a man charged with involuntary manslaughter and other charges for an accident that killed a 15 year old is in recess until next month.

The hearing in the case against Dawson Lehman began Thursday morning, but one witness called by the state appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Judge Joe McCarville ordered that the young man be tested. He tested positive for being under the influence, so the judge ordered the case in recess until they can make sure that witness is drug or alcohol free and able to testify. Judge McCarville set a date of Aug. 16 for the hearing to continue.

Lehman faces the charges because 15-year-old Aaron Powers died from his injuries after being in a rollover accident back on June 24, 2015, in the 11000 block of East 43rd. Powers was a passenger in Lehman’s vehicle. Fifteen-year-old Dalton Stoecklein was taken to a Wichita hospital in that accident.

Stoecklein was on the stand and told of the incident, saying they were just out for a drive. Once on a dirt road, Lehman began to speed up to get the tires to spin, making the bed of the truck slide from side to side.

The truck went out of control and left the road. It rolled over several times before coming to rest in a wheat field near Rayl Road. Sheriff deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol units arrived on the scene and found the two 15-year-olds lying in the middle of the road.

Stoecklein and Powers were airlifted to Wichita hospitals with head injuries. Powers passed away as a result.

Another passenger, 15-year-old Reighn Armstong, was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for the treatment of his injuries, while the fourth passenger, 15-year-old Samuel Tarbox, was treated at the scene and released with permission from his parents. Lehman was not injured in the accident.