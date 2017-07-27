Hutch Post

Police: Naked man found near Kansas shopping mall

Police on the scene of the suspicious incident near West Ridge Mall in Topeka-photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious Wednesday evening incident.

Just before 8p.m. police responded to the intersection of 21st and Arvonia in Topeka near West Ridge Mall after report of a naked person in the street, according to a media release.

Police reported they found the person without clothes and unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital. Police released no additional details.

