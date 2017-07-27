Larned man injured in Reno Co. motorcycle crash

RENO COUNTY — A 49-year-old Larned man was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle when his front tire blew out.

William Blair was traveling in the 25800 block of West 95th when the accident occurred. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Blair was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for the treatment of undetermined injuries.

The accident occurred around 7:20 p.m.