Gas prices creeping up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices continue to creep up in the Hutchinson area while the average prices at gas pumps across the state as a whole stayed the same this week at $2.11 per gallon, according to AAA Kansas.
Prices in Hutchinson and South Hutchinson are averaging $2.09 per gallon, although some have increased prices ranging from $2.17 at Yesway stores to $2.19 per gallon at local Kwik Shops.
The lowest, according to www.gasbuddy.com, was at Red Rock Auto Center, where the price was still $2.05. That price was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Across the country, 39 states saw prices increase on average by three cents — a major swing from last week when only nine states posted more expensive gas prices on the week. At $2.28, the national gas price is three cents more than a week ago, which is the largest seven-day increase since before Memorial Day.
Kansas gas prices are 11th lowest in the country according to AAA Kansas.
Comments
drp says
$2.19 in hutch, a ten cent jump…not a creep!
last sat-sun we drove to lees summit, mo, and the posted prices EVERYWHERE (visible) were $2.09; how IS that?
Steve Ellingboe says
As usual, Kwik Shop raised to $2.19. They are always first to raise prices. Loves is still at $2.09. The wholesale price of gas however remains unchanged. This is just the ongoing price gouging for fuel in Hutchinson.
drp says
oil topped $49 today (thurs ); hints that inventories are down so in a matter of weeks we have moved from surplus to dire shortage?? Nah!