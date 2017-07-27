Gas prices creeping up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices continue to creep up in the Hutchinson area while the average prices at gas pumps across the state as a whole stayed the same this week at $2.11 per gallon, according to AAA Kansas.

Prices in Hutchinson and South Hutchinson are averaging $2.09 per gallon, although some have increased prices ranging from $2.17 at Yesway stores to $2.19 per gallon at local Kwik Shops.

The lowest, according to www.gasbuddy.com, was at Red Rock Auto Center, where the price was still $2.05. That price was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Across the country, 39 states saw prices increase on average by three cents — a major swing from last week when only nine states posted more expensive gas prices on the week. At $2.28, the national gas price is three cents more than a week ago, which is the largest seven-day increase since before Memorial Day.

Kansas gas prices are 11th lowest in the country according to AAA Kansas.