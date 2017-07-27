Eclipse events set for Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the partial solar eclipse approaches Aug. 21, the Cosmosphere and Hutchinson Public Library have partnered to bring the public a unique event in order to take advantage of this special occasion.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cosmosphere’s south parking lot, attendees will be able to view the eclipse using the Cosmosphere’s special solar telescope and binoculars. They will also receive a pair of eclipse glasses.

On the east side of that same parking lot, local food trucks — Hoggs ‘N’ Doggs and the Traveling Bowl —will be ready to serve the crowd. Free activities will be held by both the Cosmosphere and Library staff and will include a chalk aurora art project, a make-and-take solar system jewelry piece and more.

For more information, please call the Cosmosphere at 620.662.2305 or 800.397.0330.