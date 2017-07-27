Amtrak train hits semi in Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. — Amtrak’s SW Chief was involved in an accident with a semi this morning near the small town of Reading, Kansas. Amtrak

Spokesperson Marc Magliari says two of the three crewmen in the locomotive suffered minor injuries, but no passengers were injured.

The semi was northbound on a county road about 10 miles northeast of Emporia when the accident occurred just before 9 a.m. Reports say the eastbound train hit the trailer filled with cattle, cutting it in half. Magliari says the train was back on its way after about four hours.

The train was heading to Chicago with about 211 passengers on board at the time of the crash.