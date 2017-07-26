Vernen L. Colvard | 1934 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Vernen L. Colvard, 83, of Hutchinson, died July 23, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born July 10, 1934, in Arlington to Charles L. and Velma (Cole) Colvard.

Vernen served in the United States Army. He loved gardening, especially growing peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

On December 22, 1962, he married Mary E. Frank in Hutchinson. She died October 30, 2011. He later married Rachel (Mosqueda) Gonzalez on December 31, 2013. She survives. Vernen is survived by: wife, Rachel, of the home; children, Catherine Jackson of Berthoud, CO, Joyce Thompson of Lenexa, Richard Colvard (Lorilea Myers) of Hutchinson; siblings, Ed Colvard, Iona Applegate, Louise Faye, Mary Shoemaker; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Leonal James Colvard; sisters, Naomi Wedel, and Martha Loughridge Theil.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Larry Wedel officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.