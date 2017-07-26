Siemens Gamesa reports sluggish 3Q earnings

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the uncertainty in renewable energy and downturns in India, Siemens Gamesa reported a fall in revenue to just under $31.3 billion in the third quarter of 2017, together with a drop in earnings to $245 million.

The manufacturer said the decline was the result of a “temporary downturn” in the market in India. Not all of the news was negative as the recently-merged companies reported an underlying net profit of just under $157 million in the period. The news also comes on the heels of the sudden announcement that the company was shutting down its blade manufacturing facility in Tillsonburg, Ontario, eliminating more than 300 jobs.

Sales of turbines were also down at 1.95GW, impacted by the Indian market, as well as by “normal business volatility” in the offshore industry, Siemens Gamesa said. Revenue increased 8 percent in the company’s operations and maintenance business to $348 million, with 54GW covered globally.

The company expects global demand, excluding China, to increase by 8 percent by 2020 to 45GW from 36GW currently, with offshore growth annually of 24 percent to 2020.