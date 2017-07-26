Hearing for man charged in child sex case pushed back to Sept. (update)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The preliminary hearing for a 22-year-old man facing two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child has been pushed back to Sept. 20.
Adam Bryant Miller is accused inappropriate touching of two children ages 11 and 14. One of the charges falls under Jessica’s Law, meaning he could receive a 25-year to life sentence if convicted.
Judge Joe McCarville telling Hutchpost that the defendant’s attorney is in plea negotiations for multiple cases in multiple states. He is apparently trying to work out some sort of agreement to settle all the cases.
So, it will Sept. 20, before we learn how this case in Reno County will proceed.
Comments
fake name goes here says
Oh good! Not Trish Rose…that means, he might actually get jail time where he can get all the help (note: shanks in the back) he needs to “cure” him of his desires for children!
JuneBug says
See Ya!!
Hawkfan says
A plea deal for multiple offenses in multiple states?? What kind of nice deal will this pedophile get? His attorney may just work out a sweet deal and he will be free to offend again.
They guy is sick, sick, sick!