Hearing for man charged in child sex case pushed back to Sept. (update)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The preliminary hearing for a 22-year-old man facing two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child has been pushed back to Sept. 20.

Adam Bryant Miller is accused inappropriate touching of two children ages 11 and 14. One of the charges falls under Jessica’s Law, meaning he could receive a 25-year to life sentence if convicted.

Judge Joe McCarville telling Hutchpost that the defendant’s attorney is in plea negotiations for multiple cases in multiple states. He is apparently trying to work out some sort of agreement to settle all the cases.

So, it will Sept. 20, before we learn how this case in Reno County will proceed.