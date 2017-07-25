State Representative Jason Probst in Topeka on learning mission

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas State Representative Jason Probst, who was selected to take over the 102nd legislative seat for Patsy Terrell, is spending a couple of days in Topeka.

Probst is doing this in an effort to learn as much as he can so he’s ready to work when the legislature reconvenes. He hopes to have as small of a learning curve as possible.

Probst says he spent some time talking to Minority Leader Jim Ward and his staff, as well as personnel at Legislative Administrative Services, Legislative Research, and the Office of the Legislative Revisers.

He said he planned to meet with others in Topeka Tuesday before coming back home.