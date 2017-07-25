Commission approves order to make The Highlands a city

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After going over the resolution put together by County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan, the Reno County Commission approved an order incorporating The Highlands as a city of the Third Class.

Unless a protest is filed in District Court by someone who lives in The Highlands, residents in the golf community will be able to write in names of those they want to serve on their city council and as mayor during the November election.

The majority of residents decided they wanted to become a city because of concerns about infrastructure in the golf community. The township apparently doesn’t have the funds to maintain roads in that community the way residents would like. They want to better control and direct taxes and other revenue sources to benefit the community, including roads — some are 40 years old.