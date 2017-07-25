Aggravated indecent liberties case scheduled for hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 22-year-old man facing two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Adam Bryant Miller is accused of inappropriate touching of two children ages 11 and 14. One of the charges falls under Jessica’s Law, meaning he could receive a 25-year-to-life sentence if convicted.
The hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Joe McCarville.
Please follow and like us:
Comments
fake name goes here says
Oh good! Not Trish Rose…that means, he might actually get jail time where he can get all the help (note: shanks in the back) he needs to “cure” him of his desires for children!