Hallowell to retire from Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere Governing Board of Directors announced that CEO Dick Hallowell will retire at the end of the year. The announcement followed a board meeting last week. Hallowell has served the Cosmosphere since July 2011.

Replacing Hollowell as CEO will be Jim Remar, the current President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Dick assumed the position at exactly the right time and we have been lucky to have him. Under Dick’s leadership, the Cosmosphere has achieved financial stability it had not known for many years, has reenergized its education offerings to create a true International Science Education Center and has launched a Revitalization initiative that will ensure its success for generations to come,” Board Chair Eric Steinle said. “We are grateful for the six and a half years Dick has shared his astute business leadership. It has left the Cosmosphere a better organization for all its stakeholders.”

To prepare for 2018, Remar has already begun shaping strategy with a newly named executive team.

That team includes: Tracey Tomme, who will assume the duties and title of executive vice president and chief operating officer; Mimi Meredith will be the senior vice president of development and marketing and chief development officer; Steven Birdsall will be the vice president of finance and chief financial officer and Jack Graber will be the vice president of exhibits and technology.