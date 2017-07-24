Ex-convict charged in firearm incident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 35-year-old ex-con was before a Reno County judge Monday where he was read formal charges associated with an incident back in January.

William C. Scott is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal damage to property and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He’s accused of firing a gun at a car belonging to Gregory Collins. Ironically, Collins is also charged with criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, that being a 2011 Kia Sorento. That also occurred on Jan. 29.

In court, Scott claimed he didn’t have a firearm on that date. He asked for a reduction of his $10,000 bond, which was denied by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.

His case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Aug. 9.

Scott has prior convictions for involuntary manslaughter and criminal discharge of a firearm in Sedgwick County, plus drug and burglary convictions in Reno County.

He was discharged from prison back on Oct. 26, 2016.