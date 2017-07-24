Ex-convict charged in firearm incident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 35-year-old ex-con was before a Reno County judge Monday where he was read formal charges associated with an incident back in January.
William C. Scott is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal damage to property and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He’s accused of firing a gun at a car belonging to Gregory Collins. Ironically, Collins is also charged with criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, that being a 2011 Kia Sorento. That also occurred on Jan. 29.
In court, Scott claimed he didn’t have a firearm on that date. He asked for a reduction of his $10,000 bond, which was denied by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.
His case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Aug. 9.
Scott has prior convictions for involuntary manslaughter and criminal discharge of a firearm in Sedgwick County, plus drug and burglary convictions in Reno County.
He was discharged from prison back on Oct. 26, 2016.
Dan says
So, why do we keep letting the KDOC to dump these career criminals in our town, simply for the convenience of getting them out of the prison????? Because most of them are making money of post release supervision. Time to stop the influx of those who cannot function in society. You ain’t got no where to go…. should have thought about that!
Dan
JuneBug says
Well Said. Dan