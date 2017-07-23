Sheriff: 3rd person dies inner tubing in Colorado in a week

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say a person has died while inner tubing in the Platte River — the state’s third fatal tubing accident in a week.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that a 43-year-old Castle Rock resident drowned near the Platte River campground.

Authorities say the man had been tubing Saturday afternoon with his fiance and friends when he apparently lost his tube and went into an area near the bank with bushes and tall grass.

A camper saw the man emerge face down. Several people pulled him from the water but attempts to revive him failed.

On Friday, a 48-year-old woman flipped off her inner tube and drowned near Golden. On July 16, a 31-year-old man died after falling out of his inner tube at the Animas River Whitewater Park in southwestern Colorado.