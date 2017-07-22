Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed groomsmen day before wedding

BASHOR, Kan. (AP) — A Basehor man has been sentenced to a year in jail and probation for a crash that killed two relatives who were to be groomsmen at a wedding the day they died.
Leavenworth County Attorney officials say 22-year-old William Wilson was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol.
The charge stemmed from a June 2015 crash near the Kansas River that killed 29-year-old Jesse Aldrich and 34-year-old Justin Wilson.
The Leavenworth Times reports prosecutors say William Wilson had a blood-alcohol level of .09 after the accident. He was 20 at the time and the legal limit for a driver under 21 is .02.
William Wilson and the two victims were to serve as groomsmen at Wilson’s brother’s wedding in Basehor the day they died.
Comments
Some dummy says
Say it isn’t so. This screwed up legal system has F’ed another family. Give a guy a slap on the wrist for wiping out two people at once. It was involuntary cause he was drunk. BS! Make it voluntary once you drive. How many people get taken out because of alcohol and bad decisions? Too many. A lot. Alcohol is legal and it kills. Omg we’re one F’ed up species