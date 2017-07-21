Unemployment numbers creep up some

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the latest numbers released by the Kansas Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in Hutchinson continues to rise slightly. In June, the rate was at 4.5 percent, up from 4.1 percent in May. But, that June number is still lower than June of 2016 when the rate was at 4.8 percent.

The rate for Reno County also saw a slight jump, going from 3.9 percent in May to 4.3 percent last month.

According to the Kansas Department of Labor, there were 1,285 residents looking for work last month, 852 of those in the city of Hutchinson.

Surrounding counties also saw modest increases with McPherson County continuing to have the lowest rate at 3.2 percent.

For the state, it shows a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in June. This was unchanged from May and down from 4.2 percent in June 2016.