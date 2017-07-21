Sentencing in drug distribution case delayed one week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — We’ll have to wait one more week to see what the sentence is for a Wichita man convicted of being in possession of a large quantity of high-grade marijuana.

Demarcus Phillips Sr. faces sentencing for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and other charges, however, his attorney stated in court Friday that his motion for a departure was not received by the court or the District Attorney’s Office. He asked for a continuance and Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton says he wants time to review that motion before sentencing.

Judge Tim Chambers reluctantly continued the sentencing one week and said if sentencing isn’t next Friday, he’ll be angry.

The case itself started on Jan. 18, 2015, when Reno County Drug Unit detectives observed a vehicle pull into the back of a residence in the 1300 block of East 3rd. They saw a white male walk up to the driver’s side window and meet with the black male driver. Officers then approached the vehicle and could allegedly smell a strong odor of marijuana. The white male was placed in handcuffs and two black males in the vehicle were also placed in handcuffs. Detectives say an Olive Garden bag that contained four aluminum pans, each containing gallon size zip-close bags of marijuana, was behind the driver’s seat. They say the bags contained approximately two pounds of what they called the high-grade stuff. They also found three previously rolled marijuana cigarettes in the vehicle.

Phillips has prior convictions for drug offenses in Sedgwick County and a possession with intent to sell conviction out of Saline County.