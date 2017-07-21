Lewis formally charged in assault case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man has been formally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and criminal restraint.

Preston Lewis is accused of holding his mother against her will, not letting her leave the house or call anyone, all while holding a knife. He did apparently let her text. She notified another person about the incident. That person called police. Lewis also barricaded the doors.

Possibly after using drugs, he was apparently paranoid that someone was going to hurt him and his mother.

In court Thursday, he asked that Reno County let him go so he could go to McPherson to handle a legal issue he has there. That was denied because of his history of not showing in court for other matters.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen did agree to lower the bond from $8,000 to $5,000. He was assigned the Regional Public Defender’s Office and they asked for a preliminary hearing date. But, Judge Allen didn’t set a date Thursday and warned that it could be September or October before one is scheduled.