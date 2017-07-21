Hutch Post

Kan. police chief teases on social media after drugs found in store bathroom

ELLSWORTH – Law enforcement authorities used social media in an attempt to get the attention of a drug suspect.

Photo of the items found by Ellsworth police

Ellsworth Police Chief Emil Halfhill wrote, “This eye glass case was found in the men’s bathroom at Gene’s Foodmart. Found inside the case was a glass meth pipe and a baggie of meth. It appears to be $50 dollar amount worth of meth inside the baggie.

If you didn’t notice gas also went up 5 cents today, so I’m sure losing your meth and paying more for gas sure seems horrible.

Well, do I have a deal for you. If you are the owner of the eye glass case and meth let us know and we will be more than happy to give you a free ride. Just consider us your Über for the day.”

