The Highlands community will become third class city

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Say “hello” to what will be the newest city in Kansas. The Reno County Commission Tuesday evening approved moving ahead with making The Highlands a Third Class City.

During a public hearing with a near capacity crowd, commissioners heard from residents of the golf community who mostly spoke in favor because of concerns over road maintenance and other infrastructure issues.

The commission will formally adopt a resolution next Tuesday moving ahead, then anyone opposed will have 30 days to appeal in District Court, however, that would only be to challenge the legality of what the commission decided.

Both Commissioners Bob Bush and Ron Hirst agreed that residents should be able to control their own destiny. Commission Chair Dan Deming stated he came in with some reservations, but says he wouldn’t stand in the way of the majority.

Once everything is formalized, residents in November will elect a city council and a mayor. Those elected would serve a two-year term and would be elected by residents writing in names of those they want to serve.