Snell bound over for attempted second-degree murder charge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fifty-one-year-old Troy Snell, who is charged with attempted second-degree murder, was bound over for trial Wednesday by District Judge Joe McCarville.

The state alleges the victim was cleaning her residence in the 100 block of South Maple on April 2. Snell was apparently there and found a letter in her belongings that upset him.

Snell was described as an on-and-off-again boyfriend of the victim and allegedly tried to strangle her using his hands and a cloth-like rope.

The victim testified to the encounter and admitted the two had used methamphetamine prior to this happening. She says he did strangle her, but stated a number of times that she believed he didn’t try to kill her.

Snell was arrested earlier for battery and violation of a Protection From Abuse order in a domestic case. He also has prior convictions for battery of a corrections officer, criminal damage to property and burglary.

He’ll be arraigned on the attempted murder charge on Aug.7 in front of Judge Tim Chambers.