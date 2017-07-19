Pretty Prairie man formally charged in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old man who was arrested after a disturbance in Pretty Prairie back on July 9 has been formally charged.

Eric Pierce is now charged with criminal threat, stalking, violation of a protection from abuse order and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case against Pierce started when deputies with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the report of a disturbance involving an armed person.

When they arrived, they met the 40-year-old female victim who had a bump on the back of her head and cuts to her face, which she received while allegedly fighting over a gun with Pierce.

An argument had ensued earlier in the day and the victim left the house. When she returned, Pierce allegedly pointed a gun at her. Sometime during the scuffle, she was allegedly hit over the back of the head with a 9 mm handgun.

There was a brief time that Pierce wouldn’t allow the victim to leave the house. Since Pierce was believed to still be armed, the residence was surrounded and neighboring homes were evacuated. Sheriff’s deputies and four highway patrol troopers established a perimeter.

Sheriff Sgt. Matt Tatro was able to finally make contact with Pierce through text messaging and convinced him to come out and give up.

He is accused of violating the protection order based on a domestic battery charge from April.

He is free on bond and the case will be set for a preliminary hearing at the request of the Regional Public Defender’s office.