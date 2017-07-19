Police: Suspects trick Kansas bank teller out of cash

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported theft of over $2,200 from the Central National Bank on Tuesday.
Just before 3:30p.m., a bank employee told Salina Police that a man entered the bank, located inside Walmart, 2900 South Ninth, and asked to exchange $4,800 in $20 bills for $100 bills, according Police Captain Paul Forrester.
The man then asked to exchange the $100 bills for Canadian currency.
When the bank employee told the man that the bank did do not do currency exchanges, he asked for the $20 bills back.
While the clerk was collecting the $4,800 in $20 bills, the man pocketed $2,200 from the stack of $100 bills. He and a female suspect then left the bank with $7,000.
The suspects left in a white or silver GMC Acadia, according to Forrester.
Authorities hope to release surveillance camera video Wednesday.
