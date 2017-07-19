Kansas man jailed a 4th time for alleged felony DUI

RILEY COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged Felony DUI again.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police arrested Benjamin Joseph Oleary, 36, Leonardville, according to a booking report from the Riley County Police Department.

Oleary has three previous Felony DUI convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He was operating a vehicle without the breath alcohol ignition interlock device, according to a police report. Oleary is being held on a $4,000 Bond.