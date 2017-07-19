Deputies use drone to find missing 91-year-old Kansas man

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County used a drone to find a missing man on Tuesday.

Just before 11:30p.m. Tuesday, deputies received a call in reference to a missing 91-year-old man at a residence two miles north of Walton, according to Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay.

The terrain and the vegetation in the quarter section they were searching made the job almost impossible, according Harvey County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Brandon Huntley.

After 3 hours of ground search, Huntley decided to use the department’s Drone to search. The Drone identified a hot spot. Deputies directed emergency crews to the location. After approximately 30-minutes, Hesston EMS transported to victim to Newton Medical Center where he is recovering.

Huntley said the victim was missing for over 9 hours. He is expected to make a full recovery. The department purchased the drone as a life-saving tool. It is the first time the sheriff’s department has successfully used the drone.