Courson bound over in marijuana case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 22-year-old Hutchinson woman arrested back Nov. 3, 2016, on marijuana distribution charges was bound over for trial Wednesday on an amended complaint filed by the state.
Realiti D. Courson faces a jury trial for possession of marijuana with intent to sell. She allegedly bought the marijuana in Colorado.
Police were investigating a robbery from the previous month and a co-defendant, Megan Drach, appeared at the Law Enforcement Center for an interview. During that interview, police asked permission to search her vehicle and she declined. But, she did indicate that she had a grinder and also a small amount of marijuana in her vehicle.
Police obtained a search warrant and found the grinder and a pipe, as well as a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. But, when they searched the trunk, they found two duffel bags that contained a much larger amount of marijuana, about five pounds.
Courson is also charged with conspiracy to distribute the marijuana with Drach. Other charges include possession of oxycodone and personal use drug paraphernalia.
She’ll be arraigned on the charges next month.
Comments
Terry says
Hutchpost.com. is a great site for upto date information and news and I enjoy reading it. But also it’s a great site for reporter’s to learn and grow there skills I realize it’s owned by a radio station and the reporters are probably trained to get as many facts out in a few seconds as possible. But on here I wish they would proofread at least once after typing it reads like there telling the story to someone who’s been following it and already knows everything there just verifying a few points. And maybe they did proofread it and thought omg did my 3 year old write that I’m not putting my name on it let’s just put wrote by hutch post staff. What I’m trying to say is where’s the connection ? What robbery ? You did get the when so 1 out of 3 isn’t a bad start. I’m not trying to criticize just trying to help you improve I realize your school system was shorted millions so they probably couldn’t afford more then just pop up books or coloring books in your high school but don’t worry were suing so they can get books with words maybe even numbers how about that .