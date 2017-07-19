Courson bound over in marijuana case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 22-year-old Hutchinson woman arrested back Nov. 3, 2016, on marijuana distribution charges was bound over for trial Wednesday on an amended complaint filed by the state.

Realiti D. Courson faces a jury trial for possession of marijuana with intent to sell. She allegedly bought the marijuana in Colorado.

Police were investigating a robbery from the previous month and a co-defendant, Megan Drach, appeared at the Law Enforcement Center for an interview. During that interview, police asked permission to search her vehicle and she declined. But, she did indicate that she had a grinder and also a small amount of marijuana in her vehicle.

Police obtained a search warrant and found the grinder and a pipe, as well as a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. But, when they searched the trunk, they found two duffel bags that contained a much larger amount of marijuana, about five pounds.

Courson is also charged with conspiracy to distribute the marijuana with Drach. Other charges include possession of oxycodone and personal use drug paraphernalia.

She’ll be arraigned on the charges next month.